South Africa: Where Craft Gin Meets Sobering Poverty - Two Worlds in a West Coast Fishing Dorpie

21 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen and Suné Payne

Velddrif, a fishing gem about 150km from Cape Town, was the venue for Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's recent State of the Province Address. When Daily Maverick visited the area, they found a town that prides itself on its warmth, its hospitality industry and its famous bokkoms. But they also found families living in dire circumstances, waiting for government help. Photos by Joyrene Kramer.

Entering Velddrif, the majestic Berg River is immediately visible. Then one sees the bright white buildings with their painted green roofs.

The town is famous for the river, its fishing community and bokkoms - a small fish (Southern mullet) that is dried and salted, a bit like fish biltong.

On 15 February, the town hosted the Western Cape's State of the Province Address, in which Premier Alan Winde said: "I think especially of the fishing communities like the one right here in Velddrif, and how, despite the greatest of challenges, you still get up, get out and 'set sail'."

On the town's clean streets, DM168 was greeted with smiles, waves and open conversations that went beyond the activities hosted by the provincial government.

In the suburb of Noordhoek, after a title deed ceremony, we overheard a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

