Nigeria: Security Critical for National Development - Accountant General

Abuja — The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, has insisted that national security remained a panacea for any meaningful socioeconomic development in the country.

This is as he commended officers and men of the Nigeria Police for their gallantry in maintaining peace and security in the country.

Idris, while interacting with members of the Police Officers Wife Association (POWA) Abuja chapter, also said the treasury will continue to support the police in all ways possible.

He said, "We appreciate the role the Nigeria Police play in maintaining peace and protecting property in this country. Many even lose their lives; they pay the supreme price. All these are for the good of the country and the citizens.'

"Security is important and we appreciate the role played by the Nigeria police. I believe their role will continue to be critical because without peace, we can't attain any development. We as an institution will always back them up."

He added that the police had showed great bravery in maintaining peace and security adding that many officers had also paid the supreme price in the process.

The AFG, in a statement by Director, information, Press And Public Relations, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, particularly commended POWA, which is, chaired by Maryam Babaji and the national body of the association for their humanitarian activities.

However, POWA's Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Linda Lawal, on behalf of the association, acknowledged the cordial relationship between both parties and solicited continuous support for both the police and the association.