Nigeria: Alleged Cocaine Deal - Court Declines Abba Kyari's Bail Request

AbbaKyari/Instagram
Screenshot of Abba Kyari in office.
21 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

Mr Kyari's lawyer, Cynthia Ikenna, argued the ex parte application on health grounds on Monday.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, declined a bail request by Abba Kyari, Deputy Commissioner of Police and former head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), who is being held by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), over his alleged involvement in the 25 kg cocaine deal.

The trial judge, Inyang Ekwo, Mr Kyari's lawyer, Cynthia Ikena, based her client's request for bail on health grounds.

Ruling on the application, the trial judge, Inyang Ekwo, ordered the applicant to put the NDLEA on notice.

The judge adjourned the suit until February 24, for a hearing.

"My client is diabetic and hypertensive," Ms Ikena told journalists shortly after the suit was adjourned on Monday.

The NDLEA had on February 14, confirmed that the embattled Kyari was in its custody after it declared the cop wanted for allegedly aiding and abetting drug pushing and running his own drug cartel.

The declaration by the NDLEA came a few months after the former police intelligence unit commander was indicted in an internet fraud case by a U.S. court.

Following the declaration, the Nigerian police announced that Mr Kyari was arrested alongside four other members of the police intelligence response team.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

