Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Explains Rising Boundary Crises Among Communities

Uyo — The Akwa Ibom State Government has said that boundary crises in the country escalate due to the failure of communities to channel their grievances and misunderstanding early to the appropriate quarters to address.

The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo, made the observation during a sensitisation campaign on boundary issues for the people of Ikot Ayan Itam in Itu and Ikot Udo Uruan in Uruan local government areas of the state.

Ekpo, who was represented by his Permanent Secretary, Mr. Nkopuruk Ekaiko, said destruction of lives and property during communal crisis was not the best way to resolve disputes by communities.

He explained that governor Udom Emmanuel's administration has established a benchmark in the use of dialogue in peaceful resolution of disputes and misunderstanding, rather than destruction of lives and property.

He admonished the people from both communities to report any grievance or threat to peace in their areas to the respective traditional rulers or local government chairmen for prompt action to avoid breakdown of law and order.

The deputy governor assured that government was working assiduously to ensure all boundary disputes in the state were resolved in good time.

Ekpo said: "In a renewed effort at sustaining a peaceful atmosphere in the state, the Udom Emmanuel administration has established a benchmark in the use of dialogue in peaceful resolution of disputes and misunderstanding, rather than destruction of lives and property."

He tasked parents to warn their children and wards against fomenting trouble, especially as this year's farming season was setting in.

Ekpo also charged the youths to engage themselves in useful ventures and channel their energies to positive ventures.

Speaking at the sensitisation campaign, the Chairman of Itu Local Government Area, Mr. Etetim Onuk, urged both communities to maintain peace by reporting misunderstandings appropriately.

According to him, problems are better resolved at round table discussions than with barrels of the gun.

Responding, the Chairman of Uruan Local Government Area, Mr. Iniobong Ekpenyong, represented by the Vice Chairman, Mrs. Uduak Enang, condemned the crisis between Ikot Ayan Itam and Ikot Udo Uruan.

Ekpenyong said both communities have suffered the effect of the dispute, ranging from displacement to loss of lives and property.

He pleaded with all parties to sheath their swords for peace to reign, while waiting for the government to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

The State Surveyor-General, Mrs. Emem Isang, assured both communities that the original boundary would not be shifted rather would be maintained.

Isang called for submission of survey plans from both villages to assist the government in the final demarcation exercise.

The Paramount Ruler of Itu, His Royal Majesty, Edidem Akpan Inyang, thanked the state government for taking a step towards the resolution of the land disputes.

Inyang charged the people to exercise patience for government to ensure a permanent demarcation of the land in line with the Supreme Court judgment.

Also, his Uruan counterpart represented by the Clan Head Northern Uruan, His Highness, Edidem Peter Effiong, appealed to government to ensure that the disputed land was not laid waste as nothing tangible has been done since 2009 when an injunction was placed.

He emphasised the need for government to find a lasting solution by putting the land to proper use for the common good of both communities.

The Village Head of Ikot Ayan Itam, Eteidung John Effiong Uruk, and that of Ikot Udo Uruan, Chief Michael Asuquo, all pleaded with the government to expedite action in the resolution of the land dispute as promised.