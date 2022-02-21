Nigeria: Okunnu - the Elder Statesman Who Loves Lagos and Nigeria

Nseobong Okon-Ekong writes that Alhaji Femi Okunnu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a former Federal Works and Housing Commissioner, at 85 years, retains an unparalleled love for his home state, Lagos and for Nigeria

At 85 years, Alhaji Lateef Olufemi Okunnu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and political activist has the good fortune of enjoying excellent health and retaining a sharp mind that continues to postulate didactic views on national issues. But he did not happen on the national scene by chance. He deliberately cultivated a pan Nigerian outlook which he has retained since the late 1950s when he co-founded the Nigeria Youth Congress as a student and young professional lawyer. He was frequently involved with protests to alert Nigerians about issues from his UK base. His commitment to one Nigeria; free and strong remains intact till today.

The country and his home state, Lagos, have rewarded him handsomely for his diligence and commitment. He was appointed as Leader of the Federal Government Delegation to the Organisation of African Unity Consultative Committee on Nigeria Peace Talks to end the Civil War in 1968 and in 1969, he was appointed Leader of the Nigerian Delegation to the O.A.U. Ministerial Conference. In 1980, he was member of the Nigerian Delegation to the General Assembly of the U.N.O. He was later appointed as pro-chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi in 1982

Indicating that the fire of nationalism is still burning in his bones, Okunnu, who became a Federal Works Commissioner in the administration of Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retired) at the age of 34 years, showed solidarity with the EndSARS protesters in an interview on ARISE News channel, by saying he would have stood with them at the Lekki Tollgate if age did not restrict him.

Always acting on his conviction which is driven by a deep sense of nationalism, Okunnu actively participated in the politics of the Second Republic. He was the Deputy National Adviser of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), that held power at the centre, but not in his home state, Lagos, where the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) was in control. However, partisan leanings cannot alter his love for Lagos State and for Nigeria.

Okunnu is not one of those Nigerians who is persuaded by religious or ethnic consideration. To him, there is no North or South, no Muslim North or South. We are all in different states.

He told a national daily in an extensive interview, "I don't care if all members of Nigeria Olympic team come from Awka or Oturkpo as long as they are Nigerians. I don't care who succeeds who as long as he is true and genuine. If Ekwueme was alive and wanted to contest for presidency, as my senior in Kings College, I would come out for him. I support the youths in their 30s, 40s, 50s to come out for elections, this is their time, let power return to the states. What we are running today is military government wearing the garb of federalism. I want those that would genuinely serve Nigeria and have the interest of the country at heart, people who are not ethnic-minded. I don't want Igbo or Yoruba or Hausa but a true Nigerian. I want less power at the centre and more power to the states."

Okunnu's spouse served as a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State. Today, his daughter, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi has shown interest in the 2023 presidential race, apparently to the admiration of his father, a thorough-bred Nigerian statesman.

For Lagos State, Okunnu has fought many battles including the obnoxious land decree signed by military President Ibrahim Babangida in 1993; which he challenged and won against the Federal Government, a few years later when the late Gen. Sani Abacha was in power. That decree stated that all the lands beginning from the Ocean or Lagoon whether the land belongs to state governments, such land belongs to state governments, corporate organisations or individuals, the title of such land belongs to the FG and it cannot be challenged in any court. You can't challenge or argue that it is unconstitutional that decree operates in all the coastal states, not Lagos State alone but Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Rivers, now down to Bayelsa, Calabar and down to the South-East. Okunnu believed the decree was targeted at Osborne Road-Ikoyi, majorly. Using his locus as a Lagosian, he went to court against the Federal Government and got victory that other states, not Lagos alone, has benefitted from.

According to him, "The FG has stolen many functions of the governors, like housing and other things like lands. The FG has stolen many Lagos State lands, for instance, Osborne and Banana estates. These are not federal lands but Lagos State lands by the constitution. Even when judgement was given against the FG on Osborne Estate by Justice Odunowo, the judgement was against the FG that Osborne road is not the property of the FG and cancelled all allocations by the FG but up till now, the FG is in violation of the federal high court on Elegushi case. "

From some of his views expressed in the public space, it may look like Okunnu is trapped in a time bubble that compels him to see the good only in his active years on the national scene. For instance, he would like Nigeria to go back to 1963 Constitution with the 12-state structure which was introduced by General Yakubu Gowon on May 27, 1967. Incidentally, the Gowon government followed the 1963 constitution. The oil-producing states: Mid-West, and Rivers State were receiving 50% of the oil revenue from Lagos and the Federal Government. It was in 1970 that the Federal Government passed a decree that oil from the offshore belongs to the whole country, otherwise, General Samuel Ogbemudia received 50% and Diette Spiff received 50% of the oil revenue as enshrined in the constitution from Lagos and FG as enshrined in the constitution. Police should be as it was in 1963. It was not 100% federal.

The court of Justice, that is high courts within the regions have jurisdiction over all matters within the regions. The FG was not appointing judges or paying them under the 1963 Constitution.

The chief judge of each region and the judges were appointed by the governors of the regions.

On Okunnu's 85th birthday, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja, noted with delight Okunnu's foundational contributions to the infrastructural growth of the nation, and its developmental strides. Buhari affirmed that Okunnu was among the first administrators to set Nigeria on the path of physical growth. He said the elder statesman did this by patriotically ensuring a plan and implementation of network of roads for the country in the 60s, that had become the landmark routes after more than half of a century.

The President extolled Okunnu for his nationalistic position and views at critical moments in the nation's existence, especially the legendary role he played during the mediatory meetings after the Nigerian civil war.

He also noted his contributions to structuring the "nation's legal architecture as the country continues to develop."