Africa: Jambo Raises $7.5m From Coinbase, Alameda Research to Build "Web3 Super App" of Africa

21 February 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Jambo, a Congo-based startup building Africa's web3 user acquisition portal through "learn, play, earn" and democratizing access to crypto-based income-generation opportunities, has raised $7.5 million in seed funding.

Experts say Africa is poised to be disrupted by web3 in a similar fashion that has seen Southeast Asia become one of the best markets for web3. The latter is home to startups like Axie Infinity and Yield Guild Games, which have raised millions of dollars in venture capital owing to the adoption of crypto and play-to-earn models.

