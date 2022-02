Explosives believed to have been planted by terrorists have gone off at Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

This happened few hours after bandits invaded three communities, few meters away from Galadima-Kogo.

Details of casualties were sketchy as at the time of filing this report, but Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, the Co-Convener of Concern Shiroro Youths, told our correspondent that many people might have been killed.