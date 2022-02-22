Nigeria: Terrorists Attacking Us Over Our Reports On Iswap, Boko Haram - Maiduguri Newspaper Cries Out

"The syndicate have taken the habit of filing various impersonation reports against our pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp since we started a new project to detail the public about the growing threats of the terrorist groups across the North East and the Lake Chad Region."

A Maiduguri-based newspaper, Yerwa Express News, has cried out over cyber attacks on its social media platforms by suspected terrorists..

The newspaper raised the alarm on Sunday through a press release signed by its Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Abdulhamid Al-Gazali.

It said it suspects the attacks were launched by "a terrorists" cyber syndicate, who finds our consistent reports against ISWAP and Boko Haram, unsettling.

"The syndicate (has) taken the habit of filing various impersonation reports against our pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp since we started a new project to detail the public about the growing threats of the terrorist groups across the North East and the Lake Chad Region.

"Checks conducted by Network Against Scam and Cyber Crime on all our platforms revealed that the coordinated attacks started last month when our Twitter account, @YerwaExpress, was reported repeatedly after we published several reports against ISWAP.

"As a result of the consistency of the syndicate, Twitter Inc. took down the page on January 22, 2022, without contacting us for verification. As a matter of fact, they are yet to respond to our appeals despite providing our incorporation and trademark certificates, among other things.

"On Facebook, the syndicates' antics include opening multiple pages with our name, logo and information. The purpose is to convince Facebook to also take our official page down.

"The latest attack in which we lost control of the page, with username @Yerwaexpress, was on February 19, shortly after we published a report about why ISWAP is a more dangerous faction of the terrorist organisations operating in the Lake Chad Region.

"There were also multiple unsuccessful attacks on the news site, www.yen.ng, as it is effectively defended. You can always visit it for our reports.

"We are therefore issuing this statement to inform our readers of this unfortunate development. However, all resources have been put in place to restore and secure the platforms within the shortest time possible.

"In the meantime, you can follow us on the following:

Facebook: @yerwaexpressnews2016

Instagram: @yerwa_express

Twitter: @yerwaexpresskan

"As Facebook is being informed of this breach, we kindly request that you help us report the page @Yerwaexpress for impersonation as we no longer have control over it.

"We assure you that our commitment to bringing you authentic and timely news is only further emboldened as this is proof that our work is making the required impact," the newspaper said.