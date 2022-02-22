Nigeria: Abba Kyari Sues Federal Govt, Seeks Bail On Health Grounds

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, currently being detained by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, has dragged the federal government to court.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, the embattled police officer is praying the court to compel the NDLEA to grant him bail on health grounds, pending the hearing and determination of his fundamental rights enforcement application.

In an ex-parte motion, filed through his lawyer, Mrs P. O. Ikenna, Kyari told the court that he was being held "on the basis of a false allegation that was levelled against him."

However, when the case was called up, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, noted that the suit contained some averments that would require Federal Government's response.

"Upon studying the process of the Applicant and averments in support thereon, I am of the opinion that the Respondent should be put on notice," the Judge held.

Effort by counsel to the Applicant to persuade the court to order Kyari's release on the ground that "his health has deteriorated badly," failed.

Rather, Justice Ekwo ordered that all the relevant processes should be served on the Federal Government, which was cited as the sole Respondent, even as he adjourned the case till February 24 for hearing.