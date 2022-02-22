Rwanda: President Kagame Eulogises Dr. Farmer

It is hard to find the words to express the sad news of the passing of Dr Paul Farmer - the person, the Doctor, the philanthropist.

This was the tribute by President Paul Kagame as he mourned the infectious disease physician and anthropologist, who was announced dead at the age of 62 on February 21. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Kagame used his twitter handle to describe Dr Farmer as someone who combined many things hard to find in one person.

"The weight of his loss is in many ways personal, to the country of Rwanda (which he loved and to which he contributed so much during its reconstruction), to my family and to myself. I know there are many who feel this way in Africa and beyond," said the President in a tweet.

"My deepest condolences to Didi, his wife, their children, family and friends."

Farmer has been eulogised for his impact through his multiple initiatives that delivered quality and equitable public healthcare globally.

Particularly in Rwanda, for about two decades, he was involved in the country's primary healthcare to curb child and maternal mortality, training physicians, medical research, and the establishment of the Butaro Cancer Centre of Excellence that is greatly contributing to the fight against cancer.

It is through his initiatives like Partners in Health, locally known as 'Inshuti Mu Buzima', the University of Global Health Equity, and other related projects that his legacy will continue to serve many.

Farmer's tie to Rwanda also goes as far as being termed a friend of Rwanda, where in 2019 he was awarded the National Order of Outstanding Friendship (Igihango) by the Head of State.

It is at the awarding ceremony that Kagame said "We deem each of them to have a special bond with our country, because of specific actions that could only be taken by someone with deep love and attachment and dedication to the people of Rwanda."

"In the context of Rwanda's dramatic journey, the concrete acts of solidarity have a particular meaning. Through the toughest times, where circumstances dictated that we had to rely on ourselves to survive, Rwanda was never totally alone," he added.

At the passing of the medical anthropologist, many people from various backgrounds paid tribute to the champion of global health.

In her condolence message, Louise Mushikiwabo, the Secretary-General of Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, comforted Dr. Farmer's wife, children, and friends.