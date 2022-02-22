Malawi: World Vision Distributes Relief Items to 90 Households in Lilongwe

World Vision Malawi has distributed assorted relief items worth over K3.6 million to 90 households affected by Tropical Storm Ana at Chilenje Area Development Programme in Lilongwe.

Each household received a bag of 40 kg Maize flour, a roll of plastic paper, five packets of salt, 33 tablets of soap and a blanket.

Speaking during the distribution exercise at Taliwona Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Mazengera on Friday, World Vision Director of Operations Central and North Zone, Mavuto Kholowa, said timely response to disasters is critical in the recovery process of affected people.

"Chilenje AP is our impact area for various development initiatives. We thought it wise to help the affected people rebuild their lives back to normal so that they can effectively continue participating in development activities," he said.

Kholowa added that World Vision is committed to support children and families most affected by the storm in all its impact areas across the country.

A beneficiary for the items, Bainet Matonga and his family expressed gratitude to World Vision for supporting his family with the relief items.

"I am very grateful for this timely support. It will help me to focus on other critical areas for our recovery like doing piece works to raise money for rebuilding our house," said Matonga.

Matonga's family lost several household items after a heavy rainstorm blew off the rooftop of their house in January.

Group Village Head Madzumbi, whose area was also one of the most affected, called on the households to refrain from the temptation of selling the relief items.

According to World Vision, the 90 households were the most affected, identified from 54 villages through an impact assessment and verification exercise.

Since the fall of Tropical Storm Ana in January this year, World Vision has been providing timely response in disaster affected areas focusing on critical needs such as access to clean water, food assistance, protection and temporary shelter for displaced persons among others.