Tanzania: Lightning Kills Teenage Girl in Mpanda

22 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame

Mpanda — A TEENAGE girl died instantly while another person sustained bodily injuries after being struck by lightning, following heavy rain accompanied by strong winds at Tulieni area in Nsimbo Council, Mpanda District in Katavi Region.

Equally, two houses at Mapili village in Mlele District were gutted by fire after being hit by lightning. Nothing was saved from the two houses.

Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC) Ally Makame said the deceased was identified as Lucia Chaya (15) while the wounded person was identified as Anna John (38).

Elaborating, RPC said the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the lightning hit Tulieni area and Mapili village simultaneously.

"The girl was in her family house when lightning struck her, dying on the spot," added the RPC.

