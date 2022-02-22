Tanzania: Stakeholders Join Efforts to Eradicate 'Zero' in Shinyanga

Shinyanga — EDUCATION stakeholders have joined Isagehe Secondary School in Kahama District to launch 'eradicating zero' campaign, especially after one of the students scored Division One with 7pointsin 2021 Form IV National Examination results.

It was the first time for the school to post such results since it was established in late 1990s.

The launching ceremony took place over the weekend during which teachers and the best students were also rewarded.

"It is the first time for the school tohave ten students who scored Division One. We are also the only school in the districtwith 57 students who scored Division Two," said the School Head, Mr Adolf Kanyemela.

He said eradicating zero is possible since they managed to reduce the number from 57 in 2020 to 26 last year.

"This follows among others, remarkableimprovements of school's infrastructures by the government and stakeholders," he said.

According to him, the recent disbursement of 120m/- by the government has completely solved the problem of shortage of classrooms, one of the serious challenges that the school was facing.

He further revealed that Mwanza-based Magare Company Limited is among the stakeholders who supported the school by offeringsome equipment such as photocopy machines andprinters to serve mostly in preparation of testsand examinations for students.Magare Company Director, MrMabulaMagangila expressed his commitment to continue supporting the school.

Gracing the event, District Education Quality Assurance Officer, MrEphrahimKaijukoappreciated the stakeholders' support.

The best student, IsackNtagala, said his best performance resulted from schooling in improvedinfrastructures at the school, including having access to science laboratory.

"My ambition is to become an electrical engineer and these efforts will be replicated in A-level and university levels," he said.