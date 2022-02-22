Nigeria: Stop Playing Cheap Politics With Electoral Bill, Presidency Warns Interest Groups

The Presidency, yesterday, formally reacted to the reported pressure being mounted on President Muhammadu Buhari by interest groups to assent to the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill, saying cheap politics should not be played with the issue.

In a statement titled "Assent to Electoral Bill: No Need For Saber Rattling" and signed by Femi Adesina, the Presidency said Buhari constitutionally has up till March 1, 2022, to sign or decline assent to the bill, which was forwarded by the National Assembly to the President on January 31, this year.

It also justified the need for President Buhari to properly scrutinise the legislation before doing the rightful thing within the permissible time.

The statement read: "Some interest groups are cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by the President to foment civil disorder and muddy the waters.

"One can just pity their ignorance of Constitutional requirements, as the president has a window of 30 days within which to sign the Bill, or decline assent, after it had been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

"It is on record that the amended Bill was sent to the Presidency on January 31, 2022, which means that the Executive could do due diligence on it till March 1, as prescribed by the Constitution.

"A proposed legislation that has to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needs to be thoroughly scrutinised, and be made as near-perfect as possible.

"Those playing cheap politics with it are, therefore, encouraged to hold their peace, knowing that the right thing will be done within the lawful time".