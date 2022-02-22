Rwanda: Dr Paul Farmer, Founder of University of Global Health Equity and Partners in Health Dies at 62

The founder of University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) and co-founder of Partners in Health (PIH), Dr Paul Farmer has passed away on February 21.

Farmer, 62, was found dead "peaceful" in his bed, UGHE said in a tribute, which was circulated to the students and staff.

Farmer has been involved in Rwanda's public health care for close to two decades in multiple capacities including curbing maternal and related mortalities, physician training, and medical research.

He has often been termed as a friend of Rwanda and was in 2017 a recipient of the National Order of Outstanding Friendship (Igihango), which he was conferred upon by President Paul Kagame.

Among his flagship initiatives include Partners in Health, known as 'Inshuti mu Buzima' in Rwanda which facilitates the country to achieve its health targets such as child and maternal mortality, access to primary healthcare, increasing physician to patient ratio, among others.

It also currently works with several institutions to provide high-quality medical care in three hospitals, including Butaro Cancer Centre of Excellence, in Burera Districts.

Dr Farmer was the founder of UGHE, which strives to train the next generation of global health professionals committed to providing equitable healthcare for all in Africa and beyond, with a focus on the most vulnerable.

In August 2021, the university established the African Advisory Board, co-chaired by the First Lady, Jeannette Kagame, which aims at making more effective regional efforts to improve the quality and quantity of the healthcare workforce and delivery, to guide the way forward for the institution's strategic development to build healthcare systems in Africa and other parts of the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He was recognised across different countries for his multiple health initiatives.

For instance, in May 2009, he was named Chair of Harvard Medical School's Department of Global Health and Social Medicine.

In December 2012, Dr Farmer was appointed as the United Nations Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Community Based Medicine and Lessons from Haiti.

His works also extended to being the Editor-in-Chief of the Health and Human Rights Journal.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow kag_alice