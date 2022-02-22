Tanzania: Govt Signs U.S.$650 Million Loan Agreement With WB for Education Reforms

The government and the World Bank on Monday signed two agreements for a 650 million US dollar concessional loan to finance education projects and land tenure system in the country.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr Emmanuel Tutuba said about 500 million US dollars will be allocated for BOOST and additional 150 million US dollars will be allotted for LTIP while saying that the agenda seeks to build a competitive and industrial economy for human development through various interventions.

He said the education projects to be implemented is the Improving and incorporate inclusive teaching and learning environment in preprimary and primary level; improve teachers' competency at preprimary and primary levels and to promote the use of ICT.

"The projects under the Agreements we have signed today are in line with the Third National Five-Year Development Plan 2021/22-2025/26 and part of broad agenda of the Sixth Phase Government under the leadership of Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, they include, promoting and facilitating planning, surveying and titling of land parcels for investment and human settlement; upgrade and scale up an Integrated Land Management Information System; and promote the use of ICT in land surveying and titling," Mr Tutuba said

The signed deal is aimed to impliment two main projects in the country namely the BOOST Project which intends to improve equitable access to quality learning in preprimary and primary education in mainland Tanzania and the Land Tenure Improvement Project which objective is to strengthen the national land administration system and increase tenure security in Selected Areas for both men and women.