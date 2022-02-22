South Africa: Eight Killed, Four Injured in a Shootout

The Hill — This afternoon, eight people were killed, and four law enforcement officers were left injured in a shootout on Friars Hill Road in The Hill, Johannesburg.

ER24 and another private service arrived at 16h15 to find numerous law enforcement officials securing and closing off the area.

On closer inspection, medics found a man lying in the road while two other men were found in a light motor vehicle. Five other men were found in the nearby premises.

All eight men were assessed and found to have succumbed to their numerous gunshot wounds. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

Four law enforcement officers had already been taken across the road to South Rand Hospital for urgent treatment. Once stabilised, two men were airlifted by private medical helicopters to another private hospital while another officer was transported by ambulance. The fourth officer went privately to a nearby hospital.

The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown.