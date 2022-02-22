South Africa: Son Allegedly Murders His Mother and Later Dies in an Accident - Kwanobuhle

press release

A 26-year-old male allegedly bludgeoned his 72-year-old mother to death during the early hours of this morning in Mondile Street in Kwanobuhle.

According to police information, it is alleged that at about 02:00, Mrs Nozipho Tshem was sleeping in the living room of her deceased daughter's house when her son entered the room. It is further alleged that there was a commotion between the two of them. Mrs Tshem was repeatedly assaulted on her head with a hammer.

She succumbed to her injuries on the scene. Her son fled the scene.

The family members went to the police station and reported the incident. The motive for the brutal attack and murder is not yet known. A murder case was opened.

While police were still at the scene, there was a complaint of a culpable homicide in Matanzima Street (Kwanobuhle main Road). It is alleged that at about 04:30, the driver of a VW Polo reported at the police station and informed police that he had knocked a person. When police arrived at the scene, they found a male person lying in the road. He died prior to receiving any medical attention. The deceased person was later identified Siya Tshem, the suspect in the murder of Nozipho Tshem.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

Both Nozipho Tshem and her son, Siya Tshem reside in Cape Town and were attending the funeral of her daughter earlier this month.