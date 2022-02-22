Nigeria: Spouses, Children of Corrupt Nigerians Should Also Face Prosecution, Says Senator

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Senator Yusuf Yusuf, has advocated the prosecution of the immediate family members of a corrupt Nigerian, instead of making the perpetrators to suffer the punishment alone.

Yusuf, who is currently sponsoring a bill seeking the creation of an agency that would be managing assets established to be proceeds of corruption, stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja yesterday.

He said many Nigerians were still engaging in corrupt practices, because only the perpetrators were being made to face prosecution.

The senator maintained that corrupt Nigerians would reduce drastically if beneficiaries of their ill-gotten wealth also face prosecution.

According to him, "Every corrupt person, his spouse, children, siblings and parents are all beneficiaries of corruption. So, while the law is criminalising an individual for corruption, and he is in jail for 10 years or more, his wife, children, siblings and parents would all be enjoying the fruits of his or her corruption.

"It is possible for someone to be corrupt and others may not know but by and large, every corruption has its own beneficiaries. The law should also be extended to all the beneficiaries of corruption, especially, the criminal aspect.

"There are countries, where corrupt persons are jailed for as much as 100 years. There are, also, nations which have death penalty as punishment for corrupt people.

"It is very disturbing when you consider how far corruption had destroy the country in all aspects, including the National Assembly, civil service, security agencies and even in the academia.