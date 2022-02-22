Western Sahara: UN Called on to Speed Up Decolonization of Western Sahara

Algiers — Participants in the Diplomatic Forum of Solidarity with the Sahrawi people affirmed, Monday in Algiers, the imperative to allow the Sahrawi people to exercise its right to self-determination, calling on the United Nations (UN) to accelerate the process of decolonization of Western Sahara, the last colony in Africa.

This statement was made at a press conference hosted by the chargé d'affaires at the South African embassy in Algeria, Patrick Rankhumise, with the participation of the ambassador of the Sahrawi Republic, Abdelkader Taleb Omar, and the representative of the embassy of the Republic of Namibia in Algeria, to present the results of the meeting of the Diplomatic Forum of Solidarity with the Sahrawi people, held Sunday by video conference, in which 30 ambassadors and diplomats to Algeria took part, as well as the president of the Algerian National Committee of Solidarity with the Sahrawi people and dozens of personalities in solidarity with the Sahrawi cause.

Participants in the meeting stressed "the importance of solidarity with the Sahrawi people and the challenges and obstacles it faces, in order to exercise its right to self-determination in accordance with international legality," reaffirming the commitment of the governments of their countries to continue solidarity with the Sahrawi cause, said the chargé d'affaires at the South African Embassy.

The Republic of South Africa reiterated its support for the Sahrawi people "in view of the heavy suffering it undergoes under colonialism against which it campaigns for its right to self-determination and the recovery of its sovereignty in all its occupied territories.

The South African diplomat also called on the international community, under the auspices of the African Union, to "assume its responsibilities with regard to international legality and the decolonization of Western Sahara.

For his part, the Sahrawi ambassador, Abdelkader Taleb Omar, affirmed that the meeting of the Diplomatic Forum of Solidarity with the Sahrawi people had allowed participants to express their solidarity with the struggle of the Sahrawi people and call on the United Nations to accelerate the decolonization in the last colony in Africa.