Rwanda Eyes Better Catch From Curbing Illegal Fishing

Rwanda plans to produce 112,000 tonnes of fish annually in the next three years to meet rising domestic demand and wean itself of imports.

Officials expect increased investments in restocking of lakes and rivers, promoting commercial aquaculture and enforcing regulations against illegal fishing to help meet the production targets set under the 2014-2018 strategic plan for agriculture transformation.

The latest industry outlook by Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB) shows that there has been a rebound in fish output since 2016. But the country still imports an estimated 15,000-20,000 tonnes of fish every year in order to cater to the rising demand.

Solange Uwituze, the Deputy Director General in charge of Animal Resources Research and Technology Transfer at Rwanda Agricultural and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), says there has been increased investment in preserving and enhancing stocks in water bodies that have been threatened by illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities and climate change.

"Climate change-related challenges and IUU activities are the main reasons for stock depletion in open water bodies," she says.

Joseph Habimana, a fisherman in Karongi District, said that illegal fishing practices among other challenges still threatens the sustainability of the industry despites fish production having been increased.

His wish as a fisherman is for the concerned bodies to ensure lakes are protected, adding that some fishermen use mosquito nets that capture fish eggs, interfering with the reproduction of fish in general

The challenge in capturing fisheries has prompted authorities to promote modern aquaculture, including support for fish seed production.

"We also facilitate new potential investors in intensive aquaculture as well as building the capacity of the stakeholders," says Uwituze.

During the current fiscal year, around 1 billion Rwanda francs will be invested in fish farming.

Patrick Karangwa, the Director General of RAB, says the solution to Rwanda's fish production deficits lies in attracting, promoting, and securing investments for the fast-growing aquaculture sub-sector.

Fish farmers cite a lack of funding as making it hard for them to improve the productivity of their ponds.

Currently, a kilogram of fish sells between Rwf 2, 700 and Rwf 3, 500.