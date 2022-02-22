Rwanda: Dr. Paul Farmer Eulogised as "A Champion of Global Health"

The death of Dr. Paul Farmer, the founder of the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) and co-founder of Partners in Health (PIH), has triggered grief and tributes from around the world, with many saluting him for his humanitarian work in the field of public health.

At the age of 62, Farmer was found dead in his bed. He is survived by his wife, Didi Bertrand and three children.

He was known for his global impact in public healthcare through multiple initiatives including; Partners in Health, a non-profit organisation that aims at delivering high-quality healthcare to the most impoverished places.

He is also the founder of the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) and his initiatives extend to the established Butaro Cancer Centre of Excellence, in Burera District, next to the university.

Partners in Health also runs Rwinkwavu Hospital in Kayonza District.

The leadership of UGHE through an official statement said that "This is so sudden, an unimaginable catastrophe to all of us, and the whole global health community as a whole."

"A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to mourn the passing of our role model, leader, our dearest friend, and our Muganga Mwiza," it stated.

Dr. Sheila Davis, Chief Executive of Partners in Health said in a statement: "Paul Farmer's loss is devastating, but his vision for the world will live on through Partners in Health. He taught all those around him the power of accompaniment, love for one another, and solidarity. Our deepest sympathies are with his wife Didi and three children."

Several individuals took to twitter to eulogize Farmer, who has for close to two decades been considered an impactful Friend of Rwanda.

My heart is broken to hear the death of my friend and inspiring colleague Paul Farmer. A giant in global health--an extraordinary advocate committed to leaving absolutely no one behind. Our prayers and thoughts are with Didi, his children and his global family. RIP my friend. https://t.co/A4mDuz1mYH

-- Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) February 21, 2022

You'll rarely(IF EVER) meet a human being as special, kind and impactful as Paul was. He meant sooo much to my family & I. This is a devastating loss. Thinking of Didi & his wonderful children ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/1VVZKJqFca

-- AIKN (@AngeKagame) February 21, 2022

Partners In Health announced that its founder, Dr. Paul Farmer, unexpectedly passed away today in his sleep while in Rwanda. Dr. Farmer was 62 years old. He is survived by his wife, Didi Bertrand Farmer, and their three children. 1/🧵 pic.twitter.com/BfUcnsHwTD

-- Partners In Health (@PIH) February 21, 2022

Devastating news. Paul Farmer gave everything--everything--to others. He saw the worst, and yet did all he could to bring out the best in everyone he encountered. Indefatigable, mischievous, generous, brilliant, soulful, skeptical, idealistic, beloved. A giant. https://t.co/x4Ug2KGGq7

-- Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) February 21, 2022

Our beloved Chancellor, Professor Paul Farmer has passed. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, @PIH colleagues and UGHE community. pic.twitter.com/0uDnsEue8J

-- University of Global Health Equity (@ughe_org) February 21, 2022

It is hard to overstate the impact Dr Paul Farmer had on the medical profession. He taught us all that having real impact meant far more than being an excellent clinician at the bedside. It meant tangibly impacting the world around you. He is an icon and will be deeply missed. https://t.co/wEgtkjn8wW

-- Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) February 21, 2022

Reacting to the Tweet announcing Farmer's death posted by The New Times, First Daughter Ange Kagame said; "You'll rarely (IF EVER) meet a human being as special, kind and impactful as Paul was. He meant so much to my family and I. This is a devastating loss. Thinking of Didi and his wonderful children."

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power also described the news of Farmer's death as devastating, saying that he gave everything to others.

"He saw the worst, and yet did all he could to bring out the best in everyone he encountered. Indefatigable, mischievous, generous, brilliant, soulful, skeptical, idealistic, beloved. A giant," said Power, who is currently the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Dr. Vin Gupta, Affiliate Assistant Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said "It is hard to overstate the impact Dr Paul Farmer had on the medical profession. He taught us all that having real impact meant far more than being an excellent clinician at the bedside."

Adding: "It meant tangibly impacting the world around you. He is an icon and will be deeply missed."

Another tribute came from Amina J Muhammed, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations who described the deceased as a giant of global health.

"My heart is broken to hear the death of my friend and inspiring colleague Paul Farmer... Our prayers and thoughts are with Didi, his children and his global family. RIP my friend."