Tanzania: Parents Urged to Be Close to Their Children

PARENTS and guardians have been urged to be close to their children, so that they can easily monitor their morals and academic development, instead of leaving the task to teachers.

The advice was made over the weekend by St Mary's Mbezi Beach Deputy Head Teacher, Balele Rajab, when he was speaking during award giving ceremony to 52 students, who scored Division One in last year's Form Two examinations.

Among 52 Form Two students who got Division One in last year's examinations, 12 of them scored Division One with 7 points and were both awarded certificates and cash money.

He said majority of the parents don't have time for their children as they pay much attention to their economic activities, assuming that teachers will take care of them morally and academically.

"It is sad to see that even during the opening of the school we see many bodaboda riders bringing students to schools and the situation is the same during the closure of schools during midterm or vacation," he said, adding 'Many students are picked by housemaids or bodabodariders instead of their parents. This trend is very bad and you must change."

He said the school has been doing well in Form Two and Four examinations.

He stresses that due to hardworking spirit by teachers, 15 students from the school managed to score Division One in 2020 Form Four examinations and promised that the school will further improve performance in future national examinations.

Earlier, St Mary's Board Chairman, Dallas Mhoja said the schools' academic programmesare on the right track, urging parents to remain confident that their children are in good hands.