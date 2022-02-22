Tanzania: Coast Region Establishes e-Car Parking System

Kibaha — TANZANIA Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) in Coast region has launched the electronic car parking revenue system for the major objective of increasing efficiency in fees collection.

The collected fees, among other things, will be used in development and maintenance of transport infrastructure including roads.

The system, which will come into effect on March 1st this year, will enable car owners ad motorists in different parts of the region to process payments online without having to go to TARURA's office, saving time and money.

Explaining how the system is going to work during the launching event in Kibaha Town recently, Information Technology (IT) Specialist from TARURA headquarters Mr Stanley Mlula said the payments will be done for in all car parking areas located along the main roads.

"This system is going to be user friendly and will be done mostly through mobile phones which can be used from any point of the region," he said, adding that payments will also be processed through the NMB and CRDB or through their agents.

The system will also allow the client to make payments according to the service duration ranging from one hour, one day, one week or one month.

For his part, Regional Commissioner (RC) MrAboubakarKunenge urged the residents to access the new system for car parking payments and avoid paying fines for failing to make payments on time.

He allayed the fear to clients about the new system, saying the new arrangement operates facilitates payments to be made directly to the government.

Earlier, RC Kunenge also revealed that total revenue collections from all nine district councils in the region have increased from 28.3bn/- in 2019/2020 to 38.1bn/- in year 2020/2021, which is equivalent to the increase of 9.7bn/-.