Tanzania: Tanesco Counts Losses Due to Power Rationing in Rukwa

Sumbawanga — TANESCO in Rukwa has incurred a revenue loss in the last five months since the power rationing started in the region.

The state power supply firm said its revenue in Rukwa dropped by 12.5 per cent to 700m/- to 800m/- before the rationing started five months ago.

The Rukwa, which receives power from neighbour Mbala Township in Zambia, electricity instability, is expected to end in April after the installation of a 3.8bn/- new 15KVA transformer and rehabilitation of another 10KVA.

Mbala transformer was under rehabilitation over the weekend sending the region under a 15-hour power rationing last Sunday.

Rukwa's Regional Commissioner, Mr Joseph Mkirikiti, said Tanesco is experiencing revenue loss and are working around the clock to fix and finalise lasting transformers installation.

" I have been informed that since power supply rationing started in the region Tanesco has experienced the loss of revenue collection that declined from 800m/- to 700m/-," the RC told Daily News.

However, RC explained that plan is underway to connect Sumbawanga Township to the national grid stretching from Makambako via Tunduma Township in the Songwe region.

"The 400 KV double-line projects which will connect Sumbawanga Town with the national grid through backbone transmission project," he said adding the project is funded by World Bank and process to identify a contractor has started.

Rukwa gets its power supply from Mbala Township in neighbouring Zambia and subsequently supply to Sumbawanga, Nkasi and Kalambo districts as well as Mpimbwe council in Katavi.

Equally, for almost six months citizens in the region have been experiencing power supply rationing due to the breakdown of a 10 KVA transformer which is reported that the damage is beyond repair.

Across the selection of citizens interviewed differently by the 'Daily News' said power supply is no longer luxury appealing to the relevant authorities to address the problems.

"What we are experiencing today ( yesterday) is no longer a strange thing to us, some of us are opting to procure small petrol powered generators to avert power supply rationing in our households, particularly in rural areas " added Samuel John from Matai Township.

Monica Andrew who runs a Bar here in the municipality said her business was paralysed and "I compelled to close it due to power outages."

However, Tanesco Rukwa region Customer Relation Officer, Ms Tupokigwe Gwakisa has assured citizens in the region as the completion of 15 MVA transformer projects is set for April at the cost of over 3.8bn/-.

Upon completion, the project will generate power sufficient enough to supply in Rukwa and some parts of Mlele district in Katavi, which receive power supply from Mbala in Zambia.

"Citizens in the region have been experiencing power rationing for about five months after the 10 KVA transformer experienced mechanical fault which is beyond repair," she explained.