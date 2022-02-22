Tanzania: Public Entities Fail to Settle Water Bills in Sumbawanga

Sumbawanga — TWO government institutions and CCM in the Rukwa region owe Sumbawanga Urban and Sanitation Authority (SUWASA) unpaid water bills amounting to over 108m/- until January.

SUWASA, Acting Commercial Manager, Antony Ndunguru, said chronic debtors who failed to settle water bills including Tanzania Prisons Service whose debt stands at 55m/- and Police Force 18m/-.

"CCM in Rukwa owes the authority unpaid water bills amounting to 35m/- for the past 84 months to January this year.

"Unpaid water bills are a great challenge to our authority as it is disabling the water utility to render services at the maximum." Mr Ndunguru told reporters at the side-line of the training session organised by Rukwa's Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority-Consumer Consultative Council (EWURA-CCC).

The training was attended by street chairpersons and ward executive officers from five wards in Sumbawanga municipality over the weekend.

SUWASA said that it takes only two weeks to connect a new applicant with water services after finalising the paperwork.

"After the new applicant has completed all procedures including making payment for the water service it is merely two weeks to connect the service," explained Mr Ndunguru.

Rukwa's EWURA-CCC, Consumer and Office Management Assistant Manager, Mr Ramadhan Kakende said the training aimed to build capacity to local leaders from five wards on the best use of services provided by energy and water utilities.

He said local leaders who attended the training are from Izia, Mazwi, Kizwite, Chanji and Sumbawanga wards.

The EWURA - CCC was established under section 30 of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority Act 2001 CAP 414.