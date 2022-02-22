Nigeria: PDP Postpones Lagos State Congress

22 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The exercise, which was earlier scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 23 will now hold on Sunday, February 27.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its outstanding State Congress for the purpose of electing new State Executive Committee in Lagos State.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Monday, said the approval was given by the party National Working Committee (NWC).

The party advised all aspirants, 'critical stakeholders' and members of the Party in Lagos State to take note.

