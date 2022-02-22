Nigeria: Ex-Delta Poly Rector, Officials Jailed for Shunning ICPC's Invitation

The ICPC had filed a five-count charge against the former rector and three others, accusing them of frequently refusing to honour the commission's invitations.

The High Court of Delta State has jailed a former Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, Edna Mogekwu, and three ex-officials of the institution for refusing to honour invitations by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC).

According to a statement by the ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugwa, on Monday, the trial judge, Marshal Umukoro, convicted Ms Mogekwu on three out of the five charges preferred against him by the commission.

The court sentenced her to one year's imprisonment for Counts 2 and 3 and to one month's jail term for Count 1, the ICPC's statement said.

"The sentences will run concurrently," the statement quoted the judge as ruling. This implies the convict will spend one year in prison being the highest sentence imposed on her by the court.

Other officials of the institution, also convicted by the court, are Collins Onyenwenu, a former Registrar, Andy Ughusuena, a former Bursar, and Joseph Idabor, a former Director of Works of the Polytechnic.

The statement said the officials were each sentenced to one month's imprisonment each on each of four out of the five counts filed against them. The sentences are also to run concurrently, which means they will only spend one month in jail.

Charges

The ICPC had filed a five-count charge against the convicts accusing them of frequently refusing to honour the commission's invitations.

ICPC's counsel, Ogochukwu Iwoba, had told the court that the former rector and her accomplices were under investigation for acts of corruption by the commission but failed to appear for interrogation when they were invited in 2015.

Their refusal to comply with an order from the commission's investigators to produce records were said to be in violation of Section 28 (1) (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and punishable under Section 28 (10) of the same Act.