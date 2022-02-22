Kenya: Directorate of Criminal Investigations Gives Wanjigi 72 Hours to Surrender Illegal Firearms

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has given businessman Jimi Wanjigi 72 hours to surrender 11 firearms and 485 ammunitions he is holding illegally failure to which he will be arrested.

In a letter to Wanjigi, the DCI agency said that their investigations had established that is in possession of firearms and ammunitions that are deemed to be illegally held.

“This criminal investigation has established that you hold 10 (10) Firearms of different makes and description as described below and which act of possession is in contravention of the Law as on 5th December 2018 the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government Dr. Fred Matiang’i gave a Moratorium for Mandatory Vetting of Civilian Firearms Holders,” said Kuria Obadiah a Superintendent of Police attached to the DCI’s serious Crime Unit.

“Since then, there has been no indication or evidence of you having attended the said Mandatory Vetting as required by the Cabinet Secretary,” he added.

Some of the fire arms that Wanjigi is supposed to surrender include; a Glock, Ceska pistol, Shot gun, Glock 19, CQ and a Gilboa.

The DCI further said that Wanjigi had refused to appear before the Firearm Licensing Board for vetting on November 26 last year.

“On the 17th January 2022, while officers of this Directorate were conducting Investigations into a Land matter and in which you were a person of interest, they encountered an illegally armed person within the compound of Kwacha Group of Companies where you were holed up. The said person disclosed that you had armed him as your bodyguard,’ the agency said.

The DCI further said that they later established that the said person is an ex-GSU officer previously attached to the elite RECCE Company.

“The establishment of the fact that the Officer is an ex-GSU is an indication of a high-level scheme that you have congregated highly trained persons in the use of firearms for ulterior motives,” the DCI added.

The DCI said that Wanjigi is required to surrender the firearms and ammunition as a matter of national security arguing that he does not hold any Firearm certificate.

“The Firearms and Ammunitions whereabouts are unknown and could be in the hands of Criminal Gangs as demonstrated by the arming of an ex-GSU officer inside the premises of a Company you fully control,” the agency stated.

The Kinoti-led agency further argued that the illegal holding of firearms and ammunition particularly at “this time of heightened political activity could be used to commit a myriad of offences including but not limited to maiming and or killing of innocent persons or opponents.”

Section 4(1) of the Firearms Act, Cap 114 Laws of Kenya stipulates “If any person purchases, acquires or has in his possession any Firearm or Ammunition without holding a Firearm Certificate in Force at the time, or otherwise than as Authorized by a Certificate, or, in the case of Ammunition, in quantities in excess of those so authorized he shall, subject to this Act, be guilty of an Offence’.

Wanjigi has a case in court in which he was accused of holding firearms illegally but he later won the case and obtained a court order to have them returned to him.

When the DCI failed to return them, he cited DCI Kinoti for contempt in which he was jailed for six months but he appealed the sentence in an ongoing case.

Most recently in January, police raided Wanjigi’s offices at Kwacha House in Westlands and arrested him before he was arraigned in court over land fraud.