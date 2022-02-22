Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda - Dujardin Wins Stage One as Byiza Finishes in Fifth Place

Renus Byiza Uhiriwe who rides for Team Rwanda managed to finish in fifth place during stage one of Tour du Rwanda from Kigali to Rwamagana district after covering the 148km distance in 3 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds, a few microseconds behind the winner of the race.

French Sandy Dujardin who rides for Total Energies won stage one after clocking 3 hours, 28 minutes and 25.

Total Energies's Alexandre Geniez retained the yellow jersey after winning the prologue on Sunday and finishing in second place during stage one

Tour du Rwanda 2022 will continue on Tuesday with cyclists competing in stage two from Kigali-Rubavu in a distance of 155km.

No Rwandan rider has won a stage in the race's last three editions.

Last year, Cristian Rodriguez who rides for French side Total Direct Energie became the first Spanish and European to win the Tour du Rwanda.