Kenya: Politicians Trade Barbs as Kenyans Decry Rising Food, Fuel Prices

Nairobi — Political leaders in the country continued to engage a blame game even as Kenyans complained that they are struggling to put food on the table due to soaring food and fuel prices.

A section of Kenyans took to social media over the weekend using the #LowerFoodPrices, where they expressed their frustrations, saying the fluctuations in food prices were hurting both consumers and producers.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Bonface Ogire Nyayone, a Bodaboda rider, says his earnings cannot allow him to afford basic items such as fuel, sugar, cooking oil, flour, and groceries due to soaring commodity prices.

"Life has become hard as the cost of fuel, sugar, cooking oil, flour, and soap have all increased," he said.

Maxwell Shiyungu, on his part, decried that the current state of the economy cannot allow him to keep up with social activities including dating and relationships.

"It is better for young men to stay single as there are many needs, marriages are failing because of making others afraid of marrying," he said

Another Government worker who sought ano-nymity appealed to the government to look into their welfare so that they cater for the high cost of living.

Several Kenyans also took to Twitter to express their anger even as they petitioned the government to step in.

If prices of food keep rising constantly and you must worry constantly about how to feed yourself, your children, your dogs, your cats and your chicken, your government has failed you. Yet, you trust the same President to plan your future. Kuleni ujeuri yenu. ⚖ #lowerfoodprices-- Dr. John Njenga Karugia PhD. (@johnnjenga) February 21, 2022

The overall rate of inflation in January was 5.39 percent down from 5.73 percent recorded in December 2021 with the prices of commodities under food and non-alcoholic beverages increasing by 8.89 percent.

In the latest figures, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the percentage change in the price of a basket of goods and services consumed by households, increased by 0.31 percent from an index of 118.274 in December 2021 to 118.642 in January.