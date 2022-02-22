Egypt Forces Airlift Medical Aid to Sudan

21 February 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Egyptian Armed Forces aircraft arrived at Khartoum Air Base in Sudan today, carrying 120 tons of medicine and medical equipment for the Sudanese people and Sudanese Armed Forces.

The aircraft were received by officials including the Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Mohamed Osman El Hussein, the Egyptian Ambassador to Khartoum, Hossam Eisa, as well as the Director of the Medical Services Department and the Air Force Commander in Chief.

Gen Name Name affirmed the strength of Sudanese-Egyptian relations in all fields, pointing to the "eternal, historical and strategic ties between the countries", adding that "the depth and continuity of bilateral relations between Sudan and Egypt" were imperative to each other's success.

The Egyptian ambassador then praised the great progress in the relations between the two countries. "This support is a mutual duty between the peoples of the Nile Valley", he said, and thanked the Chief of Staff for receiving the aircraft loaded with medical aid.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X