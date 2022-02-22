Egypt Forces Airlift Medical Aid to Sudan

Khartoum — Egyptian Armed Forces aircraft arrived at Khartoum Air Base in Sudan today, carrying 120 tons of medicine and medical equipment for the Sudanese people and Sudanese Armed Forces.

The aircraft were received by officials including the Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Mohamed Osman El Hussein, the Egyptian Ambassador to Khartoum, Hossam Eisa, as well as the Director of the Medical Services Department and the Air Force Commander in Chief.

Gen Name Name affirmed the strength of Sudanese-Egyptian relations in all fields, pointing to the "eternal, historical and strategic ties between the countries", adding that "the depth and continuity of bilateral relations between Sudan and Egypt" were imperative to each other's success.

The Egyptian ambassador then praised the great progress in the relations between the two countries. "This support is a mutual duty between the peoples of the Nile Valley", he said, and thanked the Chief of Staff for receiving the aircraft loaded with medical aid.