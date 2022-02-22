South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - February 22, 2022

Cape Town —

Johannesburg Cash-In-Transit Heist Foiled

A gang of about 25 gunmen from South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province and from Zimbabwe and Botswana were intercepted by police while planning a cash-in-transit heist on Monday afternoon (February 21, 2022).

The confrontation happened in Rosettenville, a suburb in the south of Johannesburg, and left 10 suspects dead and another eight arrested.

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that the majority of firearms recovered were AK-47s with double magazines and R4s. Police also found explosives and petrol at the scene.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said five police officers were injured and a further two had to be airlifted to hospital.

Cape Town Launches Renewable Energy Tenders

The City of Cape Town, in its efforts to become the first South African city without loadshedding, has launched tenders to procure 300 Megawatts of renewable energy. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has said that more procurement rounds for power generation projects and storage are planned.

Western Cape Warned of Bee Removal Scammers

The Western Cape's cold winters and hot summers have made the region a prime breeding ground for honeybees. Bee removal service providers have been inundated with calls for help.

However, scammers looking for a quick buck and illegitimate bee removers are also thriving amid the demand, undercutting prices by killing colonies, rather than removing them.

Residents needing help with bee removals should ask for references and follow it up. Among thing to note is that legitimate removers will be registered with the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and will have have proof of registration.

Kirstenbosch Sunday Concerts Back In March 2022

A great way to end a weekend and say goodbye to summer in Cape Town is the Sunday evening concerts on the lush lawns at Kirstenbosch Gardens.

The gig lineup includes Jimmy Nevis on March 20, 2022, and Jerry Loops on March 27, 2022.

Cost is R220 (adults) and R170 (6-21 years).