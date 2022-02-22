Zimbabwe: Zim Health Workers Highly-Trained - Who

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said Zimbabwe's health workers are highly trained, with many being employees of choice around the world.

In the last few months, there has been a sharp demand of local health workers across the globe, mainly from Western countries.

"Zimbabwe's health workers are so attractive (across the world) because of the quality of training they have. The quality is still very high and that's why they are very attractive," said WHO Zimbabwe representative, Dr Alex Gasasira.

"Right now, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for health workers is high across the world. Some of the health workers, especially in the wealthy countries, have left their jobs. So, the demand is so high and this has put a lot of pressure internationally.

"The number of health workers in the world is far less than the need."

Zimbabwe's health system is being configured towards best international practices and a competent workforce is seen as a prerequisite.

Due to its highly-rated methods of training globally, Zimbabwe has offered to train personnel in a fair exchange that will end the unfair poaching of staff from the country.

If the plan is accepted, Zimbabwe will be on course to recovering some of the millions of dollars it spends on training health personnel or will be able to train replacements for local institutions with outside support, rather than burdening the Treasury.

Dr Gasasira said such negotiations were going on, but noted that it was not under his purview to go into the finer details.

"At the World Health Assembly, all the member States of WHO have actually agreed on a global code of conduct for international recruitment," he said.

"There are ongoing discussions what this global code of conduct means.

"Conversations have been going on at different levels, global level, (and) regional level as well. For example, SADC as a sub-region has come up with its own human resources strategic plan."

Meanwhile, during a joint media conference by the nurses' associations on Friday, the representatives said they appreciated the Government's efforts in improving conditions of services. They noted that further improvements to their conditions of service could be made.

The nurses declared their commitment to work, saying they would not be tempted to use the lives of patients as pawns for personal gain.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Zimbabwe Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Previously, health workers would go on industrial action and/or significantly reduce working hours, to force the Government to address their working conditions.

Reading a joint statement, Dr Pisirai Ndarukwa said: "We appreciate efforts by the Government, but there was need for further improvements."

The joint statement was released by the Nurses and Midwives in Government Associations, Zimbabwe Confederation of Midwives and the Zimbabwe Young Nurses' Association.

"We are dedicated to serving the lives and never abandoning patients in their darkest hour of need," said Dr Ndarukwa.

"We are cognisant of the immense pressure our healthcare delivery system is and has been facing as it competes with the international community to retain its health workforce during these difficult times.

"We have dedicated and embraced nurses and midwives who stood resolute with the dictates of serving their people during this season where we have observed emerging diseases that have put a strain on national resources.

"The nurses said they have taken note of the recent adjustments to the cost living made by the Government and said they shall engage in mutual negotiations for improving conditions of services with the Government, while ensuring observation of the international pledge of nurses."