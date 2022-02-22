Zimbabwe: More ICT Laboratories Lined-Up

The drive for the economy to go digital in line with Vision 2030 is gathering steam, with the Government targeting to establish nearly 9 000 Information Communication Technology (ICT) hubs and Public Finance Management Kiosks (PFMK) across the country.

The blitz, which is spearheaded by the Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Ministry, together with the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), has seen the setting up of ICT hubs in Manicaland Province, where ICT laboratories have already been commissioned at 11 schools.

Speaking during the commissioning of one ICT laboratory in Kwekwe recently, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the ICT labs would be mostly established in schools to help learners cope with the digital economy, while the PFMK would be at public institutions such as the District Development Co-ordinator's offices to improve the monitoring of public funds.

Under the first phase, Minister Muswere said the Midlands will have 10 ICT labs with a long-term target of establishing an ICT hub in every district.

"For the year 2022, we are targeting 8 886 ICT labs and Public Finance Management Kiosks (PFMK) across the country," said Minister Muswere.

"Our mission as a ministry is to transform Zimbabwe through the use of information and communication technologies, into knowledge-based society so as to enhance the country's competitiveness in the global village.

"The ICT labs at the local schools will incubate and create the next generation of ICT geniuses from our midst, capable of coming up with ICT solutions that dovetail with Vision 2030 as enunciated by President Mnangagwa."

Minister Muswere said the world was moving towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Zimbabwe should move with the times.

"As the world gravitates towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution, innovative ICTs have become indispensable to our national development," he said. "Zimbabwe cannot achieve its development goals without investing significantly financial and human capital resources in ICT."

Chief Mapanzure of Shurugwi, whose community got an ICT laboratory, commended the Government for the move.

He said learners were now struggling to cope with the digital demands due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ICT centres will help them improve and succeed in their studies.

"If you analyse the results of our pupils, especially in rural areas of late, you will realise that the performance is generally bad because they lack resources to conduct classes online," said Chief Mapanzure.

"With these ICT labs, we are confident there is going to be some improvements in terms of the pass rate." Mr Passmore Maramwidze, a teacher at Lundi Primary School in rural Zvishavane that also benefited, said ICT laboratories will help bridge the digital gap between urban learners and those in rural areas.

"As a teacher at this school, I must say I feel honoured to witness such a milestone," he said. "The learning trends are moving with time and the best way to keep up with the new trends is through research. Our job has been made easier and we believe learners will also improve through use of this ICT lab."

In 2018, President Mnangagwa launched the ICT policy which provided strategic direction for sustainable economic growth through systematic and co-ordinated use of ICTs, while ensuring that every Zimbabwean was taken on board in the digital society.