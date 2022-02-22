Zimbabwe: Air Zim's Unique Youth Day Celebration

NATIONAL airline, Air Zimbabwe, yesterday flew Child President Hazel Mandaza and a few other youths on a joy return flight to Victoria Falls as part of the parastatal's celebration of the National Youth Day.

Hazel (17), a Form 6 learner at Mahusekwa High School in Mashonaland East, was joined by her colleagues Yolanda Manjova, Maphios Utete and Simbarashe Mubayi, among others on the flight from Harare to Victoria Falls via Bulawayo.

In an interview at the Victoria Falls International Airport, Child President Mandaza said young people were elated to celebrate National Youth Day.

She said the day stood as a reminder for youths to actively participate in programmes that prepare them for the future and in the fight against drug abuse.

"Since the population of our country is highly constituted of youths, who are about 67,7 percent, we are very glad to celebrate the major part of our country's population and this year we celebrate it under the theme, 'Alleviating drug and substance abuse by youths'.

"It is indeed encouraging that the youths themselves are joining hands to fight this war of drugs and substance abuse which has become so rampant in our country," she said.

Child President Mandaza thanked Air Zimbabwe management for affording youths the experience of flying to the country's tourism capital through Bulawayo, an experience that will encourage young people to travel around the country and experience its natural beauty.

"To me, it was an amazing experience and I have been motivated not only to board some flights in future, but it was also an eye opener on career paths young people can follow," she said. "The Second Republic is doing a lot in terms of empowering youths through programmes that are meant not only to develop them, but to keep them away from the streets and drugs and substance abuse."

During the flight, the youths were taken through some form of career guidance by the crew and Air Zimbabwe staff.

Air Zimbabwe spokesperson Ms Firstme Vitori said the initiative was meant to motivate youths to be positive about their future.

"Through such exposure, our hope is that the Child President's voice amplifies to a national constituency on career opportunities while instilling hope for a better future as we rally together with the nation in the fight against substance and drug abuse by the youth," she said.