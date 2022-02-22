Zimbabwe: Elderly Couple Killed in Masvingo

AN OCTAGENARIAN couple was last Thursday found dead in their bedroom hut after succumbing to injuries inflicted using a hoe handle.

The motive of the killing could not be immediately established.

The deceased were identified as Salatiel Shuro (83) and Keresi Rusere (80) of Village 1, Muchakata in Masvingo.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident in a Twitter post.

ZRP said: "Police in Masvingo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder which occurred on 17/02/22 at Village 1, Muchakata, in which a couple was found dead in their bedroom hut.

"The bodies of the victims, Salatiel Shuro (83) and Keresi Rusere (80), were found with deep cuts on the head. An axe handle with blood stains was recovered near the bedroom."

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information leading to the arrest of the assailant to contact ZRP Masvingo Operations on (0392) 266778/ National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631/ PGHQ WhatsApp on 0712 800 107 or contact any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, police in Ndali on Sunday arrested Shadreck Makuza in connection with a murder case which occurred at Mbuku village, Chiredzi on Saturday at around noon.

The suspect allegedly stabbed Calisto Chudu (46) once on the left ribcage with a knife after a verbal exchange in which the suspect accused the victim of setting his goats on his maize crops.

The victim sustained a deep cut on the ribcage and died on the spot.