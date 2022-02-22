Zimbabwe: Herentals U-20 Maintain Unbeaten Run

JIM Jamal continued with his goal-scoring form as in-form Herentals Under-20 extended their unbeaten run in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League when they edged Banket United 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium B Arena on Saturday.

Jamal has now scored in two successive games and is in the race for the golden boot race which has Simba Bhora's Tinashe Balakasi leading with nine goals. Herentals Under-20 have now gone for eight games without tasting defeat and are one point ahead of second-placed Golden Eagles, who won 1-0 away to Cam and Motor at Chakari.

Banket United coach Paul "Popopo" Chimalizeni conceded defeat to the Students.

Chimalizeni said his side did well but blamed the opposition goalkeeper who employed his bag of tricks to waste time after they took the lead.

"I am happy with the way the team has transformed. As a team we will get there. We conceded an unlucky goal which I think with much concentration we could have managed to defend.

"I am now looking forward to the next game at home which we need to win," said Chimalizeni.

Herentals Under-20 coach, Paul Benza, was happy with the result and is looking forward to continuing winning games.

"The boys are doing well and today's win means a lot to the team as we look forward to next week's fixtures against Golden Eagles," said Benza.

The other match saw Harare City Cubs getting their first victory of the season after they got the better of Clifton Kaduririra's Ngezi Platinum Stars Under-20 side.

A brace by Aleck Zimunhu saw off the Ngezi Platinum Under-20 side which showed more intent in the second half. Kaduririra said he has some enemies of progress regarding the referees who he thinks are working against him.

"I don't like to talk about match officiating that much but for three games the three have been against me. I don't know their intent but I feel they have something against my team.

"I take the defeat and we could have utilised our chances as a development side. We are not under any pressure at all," said Kadurira.

Tendai Matindife scored the consolation goal for the visitors.

ZIFA Northern Region Division One

Soccer League Results

Golden Valley 1, Chegutu Pirates 0; Cam and Motor 0, Golden Eagles 1; PAM United 0, Black Mambas 0; Chinhoyi Stars 0, Simba Bhora 1; Harare City Cubs 2, Ngezi Platinum Under-20 1; Herentals Under-20 1, Banket United 0; Come Again 0, Trojan Stars 1.