Zimbabwe: Mangwiro Backs Chiwandire

HEALTH and Child Welfare Deputy Minister, John Mangwiro, has thrown his weight behind local female boxer Kudakwashe Chiwandire, pledging material, financial and morale support before and after her fight in Zambia.

Chiwandire is scheduled to take on Zambian Catherine Phiri in the highly-anticipated World Boxing Council (WBC) interim bantamweight world title fight in Lusaka on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists at his offices in Harare yesterday where the female boxer had come to pay a courtesy call, Mangwiro was optimistic Chiwandire would win the main drawcard fight which takes place at the New Government Complex on Saturday.

It has since emerged the boxer's departure has been pushed forward to tomorrow, the earliest a flight is available from Harare to Lusaka.

Mangwiro, who had a meeting with the WBC super-bantamweight world title prospect yesterday, is also the MP for Chikomba West Constituency where the boxer's rural home is situated.

"Take Money", as Chiwandire is affectionately known in local boxing circles, comes from the Manyene rural settlement, south-east of Chivhu town.

In the company of her management team, she paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Minister to appraise him of her trip, challenges and expectations.

"Kudakwashe is a single mother with three children, and she has chosen to do the right thing -- earning a living through sport.

"With her good looks she could have chosen to go the easy way, but because she believes that hard work pays, we are lucky as a Constituency in that we have a talented young lady who visualises the future in a different way.

"Owing to that commitment from her, we are going to help her go through life so that she realises the purpose of her survival," Mangwiro said.

He donated a medical kit and offered to meet all of the boxer's medical requirements even after the match.

Chiwandire spoke about her vision to establish an academy in Chikomba where she will recruit potential female fighters into boxing.

She told the Deputy Minister she also has a wish to supplement earnings from the venture with a saloon project as she is also a hair dresser by profession.

Should she emerge victorious in the weekend big fixture, Chiwandire will become the second boxer to do Chikomba proud.

Charles Manyuchi also has a home in Chivhu and has since been bestowed with the status of ambassador for the town following his exploits in the ring.

He also established his academy in the same town, from which a number of national and continental champions have since been born. They include Hassan Milanzi and Brendon Denes (now freelance). Even Chiwandire herself is a former product of the Manyuchi Academy under which she also clinched the Women International Boxing Association (WIBA) inter-continent title.