Zimbabwe: Youths Celebrate National Youth Day

YOUTHS from Harare and Mashonaland West provinces yesterday joined the rest of the nation in commemorating the National Youth Day.

Associations of youth organisations came together yesterday at Prince Edward School in Harare to commemorate National Youth Day.

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Tamer Almassri, graced the occasion.

Ambassador Almassri gave a message of solidarity from the people of Palestine, to the young people of Zimbabwe.

He encouraged them to work hard in order to achieve their goals, at the same time safeguarding and appreciating their territorial integrity.

Ambassador Almassri said the relations between Zimbabwe and Palestine date back to the struggle for independence in Zimbabwe.

He said Zimbabwe continued to be affected by the illegal sanctions imposed by the West, while Palestine reels under the Israeli apartheid regime that continues to terrorise Palestinians.

Ambassador Almassri appealed to youths to be wary of negative forces bent on diverting them from their goals. The commemorations were attended by over 120 young people from various organisations, including Zimbabwe Youth Agenda 2063, Generation Next and Youth Advocacy.

In Mashonaland West, youths described the National Youth Day as unique, and lauded the Second Republic for honouring them, together with the late icon and country's founding father, the late former President Mugabe.

Ms Memory Makwembere said: "We should always remember that as youths, we constitute a significant population that can contribute towards the development of Zimbabwe in line with Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 and 2. Let's unite for the country's economic turnaround."

Ms Tarisai Gusho from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, lamented rampant drug abuse and implored youths to desist from such actions to prosper the nation.

Mr Tawanda Chigwadikira, Mashonaland West's youth desk co-ordinator in the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ministry, said there was need for community mobilisation, prevention education and environmental strategies to fight drug abuse among youths.

No specific activities were lined up in the province for yesterday, but various youth organisations plan to have programmes during the course of the week.