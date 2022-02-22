Zimbabwe: Mr Mawaza Ropes in Tswana Artiste On Single

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean rhumba musician, Mr Mawaza, has featured Batswana artiste Zolasko in his new single titled "Number 1".

The song, which was released last week, is trending on social media and South African radio channels, as well as making waves in Botswana.

"Number 1" was released barely a month after "Monica Toliae", which has also received a positive response in Zimbabwe and is being played by local radios and on television.

Born Masimba Jekete, Mr Mawaza said it has always been his wish to work with foreign artistes, having been born in Kadoma where music was not that popular in the mining town.

"It was my wish to work with different artistes from different countries since I ventured into the music industry," he said.

"When 'Monica Toliae' went viral, I then approached Zolasko and showed him my works. He was impressed and agreed to do a collaboration with me and to me it was a testimony since I did not pay him to do the song.

"I want to thank God for the opportunity to work with Zolasko because I doubted that he was going to do a track with me just for free. I composed the song in a few days, then I arranged the beat with Pan Africa Studios by Dr Paul. I recorded my part then sent it to Botswana for Zolasko to put his vocals and in two days the song was complete."

Mr Mawaza said the song was trending on YouTube, TikTok and other social media platforms.

He said he has since launched a dancing challenge for the song where winners are walking with different cash prizes.

"We are now working on a new video that will be coming out in a few months called Zimbabwe versus Botswana on a rhumba track," he said.

In December, Mr Mawaza released "Monica Toliae" which received a positive response in Zimbabwe and abroad.