Zimbabwe: Church Sets Record Straight

Pictures circulating on social media claiming to be of soldiers caught during a robbery in Mutoko and tied up by members of the public are in fact those of civilians caught up in a faction fight in Hwedza at Chipati Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church, one of those pictured has made clear.

Mr Champion Nota (38) of Chitungwiza, yesterday sought an unsolicited interview with The Herald to set the record straight.

He refuted claims that he was a solider and that the three had been tied by ordinary members of society after attempting to rob families in Mutoko.

Mr Nota said the images that have gone viral on social media were taken during a factional fight at a shrine in Hwedza at Chipati Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church last week.

He said the faction that tied him and his colleagues before brutally beating them up had initially threatened to circulate their images claiming they were members of a machete gang from some gold mining district in the Midlands, but later changed their minds and sought to tarnish the image of the army.

In the factional fight in the church, Bishop Aaron Munodawafa is fighting to remove fellow Bishop Wasington Mugodhi from the throne of Mugodhi church.

The fight allegedly left church property damaged and some members of Bishop Washington Mugodhi's security injured.

The army and police last week refuted the claims that any soldiers were involved in an armed robbery in Mutoko.

The ZNA has carried out thorough investigations in Mutoko and surrounding areas and discovered that there was no robbery to start with, and the alleged victims also do not exist.

Mr Nota is a security aide to Bishop Washington Mugodhi.

Yesterday he explained how he and two colleagues came to be pictured while tied up and then posted on social media.

"The three of us on the picture circulating are security aides to Bishop Mugodhi," said Mr Nota. "As you are aware, there have been ugly fights to control the church, so the fight on the day emanated from a decision by the church to bar rival members of a faction led by Bishop Aaron Munodawafa from accessing church properties for their annual gathering.

"This did not go well with Munodawafa's faction who mobilised numbers who came out and manhandled us at the shrine, tied us and proceeded to police at Hwedza with us. In the process, that is when the pictures were taken. The faction led by Bishop Munodawafa then forced entry into the church building at the shrine, and allegedly destroyed doors and windows in the process.

"The allegations that we are soldiers involved in the Mutoko area are actually creations of the faction led by Munodawafa to totally tarnish us. We would like to categorically make it clear to the nation that we are not members of the uniformed forces neither have we been in military service."

Mr Nota said both factions have already reported cases of violence to the police.

He said social media was doing more harm than good to society, and called for it to be regulated.

"Each day, millions of fake and wrong things are posted on these platforms," said Mr Nota. "It's time authorities take action to bring those involved with lies on platforms to book. The platforms are doing more harm than good."

The Mugodhi Church wrangle has raged on since 2019, following the death of founder Tadewu Mugodhi.

His sons have been at loggerheads with Tonny Sigauke who claims that he was the rightful successor of Mugodhi according to the church's constitution.

The same year, the High Court ruled Mr Sigauke did not have authority to represent the church, but he filed another application stating that Aaron Munodawafa was the substantive bishop of the church with him as the deputy.

The authorities have now instituted investigations.