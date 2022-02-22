Zimbabwe: $7m Fund Rehabilitates Marondera Rural Schools

22 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Mashonaland East

Marondera Rural District Council has channelled over $7 million from devolution funds to rehabilitate schools in the rural areas under its ambit.

The council used $3 662 361 to build two classroom blocks Mandonga Primary School in Marondera West and bought more equipment and furniture for the school.

At Grandchase in Marondera East, the council used $3 752 073 to build two classroom blocks and buy furniture.

In Marondera West at St Anne's Primary School, council used $49 000 from devolution funds to repair three classroom blocks that were damaged by a storm.

Marondera RDC chief executive Mr Tichafara Gundo said: "On our devolution allocation, we used a total amount of $7 463 434 to build and repair classroom blocks mainly in the rural areas."

Mr Gundo said council will prioritise marginalised areas where social amenities remain hard to access.

