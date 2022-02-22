Malawi: Livestock Reap Big for Rural Farmers in Covid-19 Lean Period

While the world is still struggling with the economic effects of Covid 19, rural farmers are also hit by the pandemic.

The situation has left smallholder farmers with no opportunity to meet in groups where they get extension services.

In this situation, the Sustainable Agriculture Productivity Programme (SAPP) has introduced a fund that seeks to build on SAPP's ability to increase productivity and promote market participation. Both of these interventions are affected by Covid 19 Pandemic.

The programme which is dubbed rural 'Poor Stimulus Facility' is a grant and loan from IFAD that the Malawi government secured in 2020 to cushion farmers economically.

In Nkhotakota, among many other interventions, the programme is mainly focusing on ducks and rabbits (small livestock) which multiply fast for rapid results.

Chrissie George of Mthyoka village Traditional Authority Mphonde in Nkhotakota received 5 rabbits as a startup in her stimulus facility. George says her rabbits are multiplying fast so much that she has already passed on 5 rabbits to a fellow farmer.

Said George: 'It did not take long for my rabbits to give birth to 20 babies which grew faster than I expected. In two months of keeping the rabbits, I managed to sell six of them. This initiative is bringing us money in these Covid 19 hard times'.

She adds that rabbits and ducks provide an easy relish at home as compared to goats which are usually used for big gatherings.

Another farmer Alefa Njawo received ducks in the same programme. Njawo says although it was a bit cumbersome to start realising the benefit of this farming, the potential is still there.

'My three ducks have 16 eggs each. That's the advantage of this farming. When they hatch am assured of a large flock of ducks around my house', said Alefa with a big smile on her face.

SAPP provided 75 ducks and 75 rabbits to 30 households in Mthyoka Village last November. At the moment 12 new households have received rabbits as a pass on programme through the rural poor stimulus facility.

Mthyoka is a model village in Traditional Authority Mphonda in Nkhotakota, where 42 farming families are indulging in different agriculture activities. The village has also benefited from SAPP's goats pass on programme from where every household has managed to get 5 goats.

Communication specialist for SAPP Upile Muhariwa says the programme has the potential to promote food and nutrient security which will increase incomes during the Covid 19 pandemic in line with the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy.

The fund targeted 8000 vulnerable smallholder farming households, with 50 percent of women's participation in all the six districts of Balaka, Blantyre, Chiradzulu, Lilongwe, Nkhotakota and Chitipa where the SAPP Project is being implemented.