Malawi: Water Quality Not Compromised - Bwb Featured

Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has admitted it is struggling to supply colourless and odourless water to consumers following what it terms as organic matter deposits and silt in Mudi Dam, which they say have accumulated due to Tropical Storm Ana.

BWB explanation comes after social media has been awash with complaints that piped water has odour and coloured, which residents fear could trigger an outbreak of waterborne diseases.

But in a statement issued on Monday evening, BWB management acknowledges the problem and said they have intensified treatment to ensure the smell and colour get cleared within the next 24 hours.

It says the quality of the water with regard to compliance to standards has not been compromised.

Meanwhile, most Blantyre residents who spoke to MBC say have resorted to drinking bottled water until the problem is rectified, but BWB says the water is safe.