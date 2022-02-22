Malawi: Government Declares 3 March National Marty's Day

21 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government has officially declared 3rd March as National Martyrs Day.

An official from the Office of the President and Cabinet made the announcement on Friday in Nkhata Bay.

This means the Office of the President through the department of museum and monuments in the ministry of Tourism and Culture will be the main planner and organizer of the event.

National Director for Public Events from the OPC, Dr. Henry Kamata said the event will no longer be called the Nkhatabay Martyrs Day but National Martyrs Day as it will now be commemorated in all the three regions at the same day and at the same time from next year.

Government has since dissolved the district executive committee and stopped its members from soliciting funds in the name of the Martyrs Day, that the bereaved family members will now be called relatives of the Martyrs and the event shall have a Malawi Defense Force Parade during laying of wreaths and a prayer service thereafter.

Senior Chief Mkumbira of Nkhatabay district has welcomed the development saying the declaration has come at the right time since it has been the request for the people of Nkhatabay to have government in planning and organizing this great day.

