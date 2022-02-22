Malawi: Chakwera Urges Malawians in Diaspora to Support Flood Survivors

Geneva — President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has called on Malawians in the diaspora to help fellow countrymen who have been affected by tropical storms.

The Malawi leader was speaking on his first official engagement in Geneva where he met in audience Malawians living in Switzerland and appealed to them to support humanitarian efforts towards flood survivors and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.

He told the Malawi community in Geneva that the damage back home is unprecedented and it requires concerted effort to provide for thousands affected hence the call for help.

The Malawi leader said his administration is engaging several countries and organisations to help.

"The effects of tropical storm Ana has exposed our economy because at a time we thought we were prepared for any shock, a storm never seen in recent history comes to destroy livelihoods, rendering thousands destitute, so let's work together," said Dr Chakwera

In response to the call, a representative of Malawians in Switzerland, Patupe Mhango Chipantha said the community is ready and mobilising resources.

"We love our country and our people, soon we will despatch humanitarian aid, we know other organisations are already on the ground, so we need to join them," Chipantha said.

Earlier, Malawians took turns presenting ideas and propositions on how Malawi can boost trade and increase exports to Europe, the need for innovation in the health sector so that years to come Malawi should start producing drugs locally, how to connect youth for internship in Switzerland, among other issues.

Those who attended the meeting with Dr Chakwera are professionals working in various organisations including the UN system.