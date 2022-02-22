Kenya: Second Prosecution Witness in Gicheru's ICC Trial to Testify

Nairobi — The second prosecution witness in the International Criminal Court (ICC) trial of lawyer Paul Gicheru in the Hague was on Monday expected to take the stand.

The witness will give an account of events on how Gicheru approached him to withdraw his testimony in what the Prosecution said was an attempt to sabotage the case involving Deputy President William Ruto and journalist Joshua Arap Sang.

Gicheru's trial started on February 15, 2022, where he denied all the charges of witness tampering through bribery and intimidation.

The first witness who took the stand testified how he was approached several times with bribery offers so as to withdraw his cooperation from the court.

He was however taken into task by Gicheru's defense team to authenticate his testimony.

The Defense Attorney Michael Karnavas who carried out the cross-examination on Wednesday poked holes into his statement, severally referring to him as a liar.

The prosecution, during its opening remarks, explained how Gicheru tried to bribe and intimidate prosecution witnesses, so as to withdraw their assistance from the court.

The prosecution said they will be presenting evidence of phone records and transactions to confirm that Gicheru acted to prevent witnesses from testifying and coerced them to recant their statements.

"Witness evidence will show bank statements, depositing large sums of money into witnesses' bank accounts," the prosecution said.

The prosecution said they will present evidence showing how Gicheru, while operating from his office in Eldoret, decided which witnesses will be targeted and how much money they will be given.

The prosecution also submitted that Gicheru was to lead the witnesses in signing legal documents to cease cooperation with the court.

"The evidence shows that Gicheru was tasked with locating ICC witnesses inside and outside the country, by Deputy President William Ruto," the Prosecution said.

Gicheru surrendered to Hague authorities in November 2020 after evading an arrest warrant issued in March 2015 for years.

The witnesses Gicheru is said to have improperly engaged witnesses in the case against Deputy President William Ruto, journalist Joshua Arap Sang terminated in April 2016, and Henry Kosgey in whose respect the court declined to confirm charges in January 2012.

The case was terminated about a year after a similar suit against President Uhuru Kenyatta was discontinued in March 2015.

Other Kenyans who faced charges of crimes against humanity at the ICC alongside Kenyatta, Ruto, Sang and Kosgei were Francis Muthaura and police chief Mohammed Ali.