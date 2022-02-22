Namibia: Cricket League Finishes With Anticlimax

AN expected exciting showdown between Trustco United and MR24/7 Welwitschia to determine the final Cricket Premier League playoff spot ended in disappointment when their scheduled match on Sunday was cancelled.

With both teams receiving two points for the draw United pipped Welwitschia to the post, finishing fourth on 10 points to clinch the final playoff spot, while Welwitschia finished fifth on eight points.

The match was called off on Saturday after neither team could field a full side for the match.

"Both clubs are having problems to field a team on Sunday, so my proposal is that you share the points as we have no more open weekends before next weekend's semi-finals," John Heynes, the operations manager of Cricket Namibia said in an email to the affected clubs.

The Welwitschia team will feel hard done by, especially since they were only informed on Thursday that their postponed match against United was rescheduled for Sunday.

Since some of their players already travelled back to the coast on Saturday for club commitments on Sunday, they did not have enough players for the match.

"We were only informed on Thursday that the game had to be replayed on Sunday and the Welwitschia committee informed Cricket Namibia that it was too short notice to get a team together, because some of our players had to travel back for club commitments on Sunday," Helmuth Mack, media liaison officer of the Welwitschia committee said.

It was a disappointing end to the league, especially after MR24/7 Welwitschia had pulled off a brilliant 24-run victory against CCD on Saturday to keep their chances of making the semifinals alive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Welwitschia were bundled out for a mere 76 runs with Walter Fokkens (24) and Herman van Zyl (12) the only players to reach double figures, while Pikkie Ya France the pick of CCD's bowlers with three wickets for seven runs.

A brilliant bowling display by Welwitschia's young medium pacer Jack Brassell, however, sent CCD crashing to 52 all out. Brassel took seven wickets for nine runs off nine overs, as the visitors clinched a sensational victory.

The only CCD batsmen to reach double figures were Ya France (22) and Joshuan Julius (10).

In Saturday's other match, Wanderers comfortably beat Trustco United by eight wickets at the Trustco United ground.

United were all out for 91 with Shaun Fouche scoring 26, while Bernard Scholtz took 4/7 off 5,3 overs and Jan Frylinck 3/38 off nine overs.

Wanderers then reached the winning target for the loss of two wickets with JC Balt scoring 27, and Niko Davin and Karl Birkenstock 24 runs each.