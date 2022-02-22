Morocco/Namibia: Final Battle for Morocco

THE Brave Gladiators are looking to realise their dream of playing at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations with victory over Zambia in Johannesburg today.

They can do so with another disciplined performance and capitalising on their chances, says captain Emma Naris.

The tie is delicately poised following a goalless stalemate in Lusaka last week. With the away goals rule non-applicable, it becomes a winner takes all affair.

Namibia's only previous appearance at the Women's Afcon was in 2014 when they hosted the competition, but exited in the group stages.

"We're going to continue fighting in South Africa to get what we want, which is to qualify for Afcon," said a confident Naris.

The Gladiators prepared for today's crunch encounter with another behind-the scenes warm-up against African champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Unlike last time when they lost 2-1, the training exercise ended one-all, which points to improved fitness and cohesion for the Gladiators.

"Mentally, physically and emotionally, we're okay. We picked up some injuries [in the first leg], but we'll get through it. We hope that we can win it and get the result that we deserve," Naris said.

On paper, the Zambians have a stronger set of players than their neighbours. But sealing a third straight qualification to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations has not been as straightforward as they hoped, with Namibia matching them stride for stride.

The Copper Queens have been to the continental finals on three previous occasions, reaching the quarter-finals in 1995 on their tournament debut, before group stage exits in 2014 and 2018.

"It is a neutral venue (Johannesburg), yes, but even playing away in Namibia shouldn't actually be a problem," said Zambia head coach Bruce Mwape.

"Whether we are playing away or at home, it is the same game but that is if you plan well, of course.

"What we need is to plan well so that we can qualify, but Namibia too are working hard so that they can also qualify.

"It is a 50-50 affair but at the end of the day, the better team will carry the day," he said.

Zambia missed the talismanic figure of star striker Barbra Banda, who will also be out of the second leg with injury, in the hard-fought first leg clash with both sides.

Mwape's charges have been boosted by the availability of winger Misozi 'CR7' Zulu, who missed the first leg.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Soccer Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Hakkarigucu Spor player, who, like Namibia's star player Zenatha Coleman, competes in the Turkish Women's Super League, believes Zambia will be more clinical this time around.

"We have to utilise all chances and score goals, the chances we have, we need to score, we don't have to miss any," she said.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics finalists dominated play and created more scoring chances. A similar pattern is expected despite Namibia being the home side.

However, Jacobs wants his side to stay compact and capitalise on the chances that will come their way.

"We didn't get on the scoresheet, but with a bit of luck, incisiveness and determination, we can get in behind the Zambian defence," Jacobs said.

Kick off is at 14h00.